Albania To Shut Down TikTok In Coming Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Albanian authorities said Thursday they were moving to shut down TikTok in the coming days, following through on a ban announced in December.

"Competent authorities, in cooperation with internet providers and technology platforms, will take the necessary measures to implement this decision in a few days or up to a week from now," said education Minister Ogerta Manastirliu, adding that the ban was set to last for 12 months.

Prime Minister Edi Rama first announced the ban months ago, after a confrontation that started on social media led to the killing of a 14-year-old student and another being injured in a fight near a school in the capital of Tirana.

The killing sparked a debate in the country among parents, psychologists and educational institutions about the impact of social networks on young people.

In a message published on X Thursday, Rama said talks with TikTok were ongoing following consultations with thousands of parents and teachers.

"We have started a very positive dialogue with TikTok, whose representatives will soon be coming to Albania to present us with a series of measures aimed at increasing children's safety", Rama said.

TikTok's huge global success has been partly built on the appeal of its "challenges" -- an interactive call that invites users to create videos featuring dances, jokes or games that sometimes go viral.

The platform attracts young people with a never-ending scroll of ultra-brief videos, and has more than one billion active users worldwide.

Neighbouring countries such as Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia have also reported the platform having a negative impact, especially on young people.

TikTok has faced accusations of espionage in the United States, and is under investigation by the European Union over claims it was used to sway Romania's presidential election in favour of a far-right candidate.

In several countries, the use of the platform by state institution personnel also has been banned.

