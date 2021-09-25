UrduPoint.com

Albania Took In 900 Afghan Refugees, Does Not Need Additional Funding - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Albania has already welcomed some 900 refugees from Afghanistan out of 4,000 it is prepared to host, and does not need any additional funding to support its efforts, Prime Minister Edi Rama told Sputnik on Friday.

"We already hosted them and we have the availability for 4,000, so we are working on them," Rama said on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly. "Now it's around 800-900 and others are coming."

The prime minister said others will come "when it will be possible to get them out of Kabul."

When asked whether Albania needs additional funding or assistance, Rama stated "No."

Albania is among a handful of nations poised to take in scores of Afghan nationals fleeing the country after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover of power.

