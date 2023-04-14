Albanian Court Refuses to Extradite Woman Accused of Espionage to Russia - Reports

A court in Albania refused to extradite a Russian citizen, Svetlana Timofeeva, accused of espionage back to Russia, the Albanian Daily News reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) A court in Albania refused to extradite a Russian citizen, Svetlana Timofeeva, accused of espionage back to Russia, the Albanian Daily News reported on Friday.

Last August, Albanian media reported that two Russian citizens, Svetlana Timofeyeva and Mikhail Zorin, as well as Ukrainian citizen Fyodor Alpatov, were detained in Albania for allegedly breaching a weapons factory in the Albanian city of Gramsh.

They are accused of espionage charges for entering the territory of the arms plant.

The decision to reject the extradition request of the Russian authorities was made on the basis that in Russia Timofeeva allegedly will not be provided with legal rights in accordance with the Convention on Human Rights, according to the news outlet.