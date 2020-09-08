UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albanian Court Sentences IS Recruiter To Prison - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Albanian Court Sentences IS Recruiter to Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Albanian woman Lubjana Gjecaj has received a prison sentence for recruiting young couples to fight for the Islamic State (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in the middle East, the Albanian Daily News website reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, Gjecaj has been sentenced by the criminal court of Tirana.

The woman organized marriages between young people in Albania and Italy and then sent them to Syria, the outlet reported.

Gjecaj is wanted in Italy, where she was sentenced to three years in prison. She is expected to request serving her prison term in Albanian on account of her being a mother of three.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Tirana Young Albania Italy Middle East Albanian Criminals Women Court

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

40 minutes ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

55 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

2 hours ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.