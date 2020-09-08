Albanian Court Sentences IS Recruiter to Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Albanian woman Lubjana Gjecaj has received a prison sentence for recruiting young couples to fight for the Islamic State (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in the middle East, the Albanian Daily News website reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, Gjecaj has been sentenced by the criminal court of Tirana.

The woman organized marriages between young people in Albania and Italy and then sent them to Syria, the outlet reported.

Gjecaj is wanted in Italy, where she was sentenced to three years in prison. She is expected to request serving her prison term in Albanian on account of her being a mother of three.