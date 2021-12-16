Albanian delivery driver admits killing London teacher

A 36-year-old delivery driver from Albania accepted responsibility Thursday for the killing of a young primary school teacher in London whose death sparked renewed calls to improve women's safety

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A 36-year-old delivery driver from Albania accepted responsibility Thursday for the killing of a young Primary school teacher in London whose death sparked renewed calls to improve women's safety.

Appearing at the Old Bailey court in central London, Koci Selamaj denied murdering Sabina Nessa, 28, but it was indicated on his behalf that he accepted responsibility for her death.

Nessa's body was found in a park in southeast London on September 18, the day after she disappeared while walking through the area to meet a friend.

Her killing follows the March murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan police officer, which provoked an outcry and pressured the government to do more to protect women and girls in public spaces.

Prosecutors allege Selamaj carried out a "pre-meditated and predatory" attack on Nessa, after travelling to the British capital from his home in Eastbourne on the southern English coast.

It is claimed he struck the 28-year-old teacher, who he did not know, with a two-foot long weapon as she walked through the park in south-east London.

Defence lawyer Aidan Harvey told the court there was no dispute his client was responsible for Nessa's death, saying: "He accepts he killed her." Some of the victim's relatives were in court, sat a few metres from the defendant, who was assisted in court by an Albanian interpreter.

Selamaj, who remains in custody and wore a face mask and grey T-shirt, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a formal not guilty plea.

The judge set a further hearing for February 25 next year, ahead of a five-week trial to end in early June.