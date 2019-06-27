Repeated crises following elections in Albania threaten the nation's future as a member of NATO and the European Union, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Repeated crises following elections in Albania threaten the nation's future as a member of NATO and the European Union , House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a press release on Thursday.

"Albania is a NATO member and deserves a European future, but repeated crises over elections undermine that road ahead," Engel said. "I urge the Albanian people to recommit themselves to peaceful political engagement and an electoral process worthy of a member of the North Atlantic family of democratic nations."

Several EU nations on June 18 pulled the plug on plans for the bloc to begin accession talks with Albania, complaining that the Balkan nation remains ill equipped to join the 28-nation club, according to a Thursday report in the Albanian Daily News.

Jorg Meuthen, the Federal spokesman for the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party told Sputnik rule of law in EU is deplorable and opposed enlarging to include North Macedonia and Albania.

Albania is scheduled to hold elections for mayors and municipal councils this weekend, which President Ilir Meta has postponed amid parliamentary claims the cancellation is unconstitutional. The main opposition party has announced it will boycott the polls, if and when they are held, following a month of anti-government protests.

The Albanian Daily news report raised the prospect that the nation could repeat a 1997 crisis, when protesters seized tanks and forced then-President Sali Berisha to resign.