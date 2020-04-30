Albanian Health Workers on Aid Mission in Italy Fined for Throwing Party - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A dozen Albanian doctors and nurses helping Italy deal with the coronavirus outbreak have been fined for breaking lockdown rules after they gathered to mark the end of their month-long mission, media said Thursday.

The medical workers were reportedly drinking beer and listening to music in a hotel room in the northern Lombardian city of Brescia on Wednesday night when the police were called, the Corriere della Sera daily reported.

They were each fined 500 Euros ($547) for non-compliance with the ban on gatherings. The daily said there was an altercation between the health workers and the police which led to two additional complaints of resistance and violent behavior.

Gianpaolo Natali, a city councilor from the opposition Brothers of Italy party, demanded a probe into officers involved in the police operation, saying the incident should be brought up in parliament.

Lombardy emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe in March. Italy remains one of the world's worst-affected countries, with more than 203,00 infection cases and 27,682 deaths. Russia, Albania, China and Cuba sent medical staff to help it cope with the health crisis.