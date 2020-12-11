Albanian Interior Minister Resigns Amid Protests Against Police Brutality - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Albanian Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj on Thursday resigned amid ongoing protests over the death of a young man, who was killed by a police officer, the country's Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

Mass protests in Albania erupted on Wednesday evening after the 25-year-old man, identified as Klodian Rasha, was killed near his home in Tirana in what police described as excessive use of force by an officer during a coronavirus-related curfew. The officer, who was later arrested, believed the man was armed. As many as 16 law enforcement officers and two protesters were injured during Wednesday protests, while seven people were detained.

"Today I want to say to all police officers to feel proud of their uniform and the sacrifice. The case of the murder of Klodian Rasha is a tragic exception that excludes the rule that the Police is protective. Immediately after this event, the Minister of Interior tendered his resignation," Rama said, as cited by the Albanian Daily news.

According to the newspaper, riots continued through Thursday evening despite Lleshaj's resignation. Protesters tried to break into government buildings and the city administration. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.