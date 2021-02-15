UrduPoint.com
Albanian Nationalist Party Headed For Win In Kosovo Parliamentary Vote - Exit Poll

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) An Albanian nationalist party that rejects dialogue with Serbia has pulled ahead in breakaway Kosovo's parliamentary elections on Sunday, exit polls have showed.

The Radio Television of Kosovo estimates that Vetevendosje, a left-wing party whose name means "self-determination," is ahead with 53 percent of the vote.

The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo is forecast to come second with 20 percent of the vote.

The self-proclaimed republic staged an early election on Sunday to appoint 120 legislators to its parliament. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence, which prevents both of them from joining the European Union.

