Albanian Orthodox Church Head Archbishop Anastasios, 95, Dies In Greek Hospital
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The head of the Albanian Orthodox Church, who was airlifted to a hospital in Athens due to complications from a virus earlier this month, has died aged 95, a hospital source said Saturday.
Archbishop Anastasios, 95, was taken to the Greek capital on a Greek air force plane four days after being admitted to hospital in Tirana with what Church officials called a "seasonal virus".
Anastasios is credited with having revived the Orthodox Church in Muslim-majority Albania and has led the Church there for three decades.
The archbishop had regularly received medical care in the Greek capital in recent years.
In November 2020, he was hospitalised there for 12 days with Covid-19, also after being transported on a Greek military flight.
