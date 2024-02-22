Albanian Parliament Approves Contested Migrant Deal With Italy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Albania's parliament on Thursday approved a controversial deal signed with Italy to host two holding centres for migrants rescued in Italian waters.
The deal, which required a simple majority approval, passed with the backing of 77 MPs of the 140-seat parliament, with the opposition boycotting the vote.
The agreement has been denounced by opposition parties in both countries as well as by rights groups, resulting in a legal challenge taken up by the top court in Tirana.
Late last month, Albania's constitutional court approved the deal, paving the way for Thursday's vote.
The parliamentary approval came weeks after Italian MPs also voted in favour of the agreement, with the lower chamber of parliament backing the deal by 155 votes to 115, with two abstentions.
The accord allows for two centres to be built near the Albanian port of Shengjin, where migrants would register for asylum, as well as a facility in the same region to house those awaiting a response to their applications.
The centres, to be managed by Italy, can hold a maximum of 3,000 people at any one time while they await a decision on their claims.
The Albanian right-wing opposition has lambasted Prime Minister Edi Rama for an alleged lack of transparency over the agreement, calling the deal an "irresponsible and dangerous act for national security".
bme/ds/js
Recent Stories
Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
More Stories From World
-
Kewell's Yokohama spearhead challengers to champions Kobe in J-League1 hour ago
-
India ready for turner in fourth Test after Stokes questions pitch2 hours ago
-
Jailed Kremlin critic warns against 'despair' after Navalny death2 hours ago
-
'Haunted' ChatGPT cranks out gibberish for hours2 hours ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama spearhead challengers to champions Kobe in J-League2 hours ago
-
Engie revenue falls but profit gains on renewables, services2 hours ago
-
England bring in Robinson, Bashir for fourth India Test2 hours ago
-
Road accidents kill 1,600 in Afghanistan in 10 months3 hours ago
-
Mine collapse leaves 15 dead in Venezuela3 hours ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 1.5 mln livestock in Mongolia3 hours ago
-
Sri Lankans urged to use water sparingly amid dry weather3 hours ago
-
Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers across Australia's Victoria3 hours ago