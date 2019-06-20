UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albanian Police Make Arrests After Clashes At Polling Sites

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:04 PM

Albanian police make arrests after clashes at polling sites

Albania has arrested 15 people and launched prosecutions against 50 others after opposition protesters violently stormed voting stations across the country in an effort to thwart an upcoming poll, police said Thursday

Tirana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Albania has arrested 15 people and launched prosecutions against 50 others after opposition protesters violently stormed voting stations across the country in an effort to thwart an upcoming poll, police said Thursday.

The Balkan state has been tumbling towards a political crisis since opposition politicians resigned en masse in February, launched weekly protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama and decided to boycott the June 30 municipal election.

This week their supporters also clashed with police in more than 20 sites across the country where voting is supposed to take place.

In northern Shkodra, opposition demonstrators scuffled with police on Tuesday evening and set a fire inside a school that was supposed to serve as a polling station.

Related Topics

Election Fire Prime Minister Police Albania February June Opposition

Recent Stories

Death of Dr. Moonis Ahmer's mother mourned

52 seconds ago

Met Office predicts intermittent light to moderate ..

53 seconds ago

25 dead as Indian bus plunges into gorge

55 seconds ago

US Puts Afghanistan on Watch List Over Failure to ..

59 seconds ago

Saurdi Arabia has dismissed UN report on Khashoggi ..

8 minutes ago

Finance Division floats facts on PM's office expen ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.