Albanian police make arrests after clashes at polling sites

Tirana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Albania has arrested 15 people and launched prosecutions against 50 others after opposition protesters violently stormed voting stations across the country in an effort to thwart an upcoming poll, police said Thursday.

The Balkan state has been tumbling towards a political crisis since opposition politicians resigned en masse in February, launched weekly protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama and decided to boycott the June 30 municipal election.

This week their supporters also clashed with police in more than 20 sites across the country where voting is supposed to take place.

In northern Shkodra, opposition demonstrators scuffled with police on Tuesday evening and set a fire inside a school that was supposed to serve as a polling station.