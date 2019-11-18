UrduPoint.com
Albanian President Calls For Rescue Of Balkan Women, Children From Camps In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:25 PM

Albanian President Calls for Rescue of Balkan Women, Children From Camps in Syria

Albanian President Ilir Meta on Monday called for measures to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate the dozens of women and children from Albania and other Balkan countries who remain in Syrian refugee camps

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Albanian President Ilir Meta on Monday called for measures to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate the dozens of women and children from Albania and other Balkan countries who remain in Syrian refugee camps.

Meta spoke at the "Religion as an instrument for peace" international conference in Tirana, which was organized together with the United States Department of State. In his address, the president thanked the world media and international organizations for their participation in the rescue of 11-year-old Albanian boy Alvin Berisha from Syria's Al-Hawl refugee camp, which holds people who have been by displaced by the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"There are also other camps where dozens of Albanian women and children [as well as women and children] from other countries of our region are located. Rehabilitation centers must be urgently set up to ensure that such persons are integrated into society and recover from such trauma," Meta said, as quoted by the Albanian Daily news.

In August, the country's security agencies released a report saying that 73 Albanians out of the 144 who had joined jihadi groups were still in Syria and Iraq.

