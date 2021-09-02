UrduPoint.com

Albanian Prime Minister Announces Unprecedented Gov't With 12 Female, 4 Male Ministers

Albanian Prime Minister Announces Unprecedented Gov't With 12 Female, 4 Male Ministers

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Thursday the composition of the government, whose majority 12 ministers out of 16 is made up of women for the first time in the history of the country and the western Balkans.

The prime minister made a statement during the congress of his Socialist Party of Albania, which won the parliamentary elections in April.

As for the key appointments, Rama reappointed Olta Xhacka as foreign minister and designated Delina Ibrahimi as finance minister. Bledar Cuci, who has become one of four male government members, will head the interior ministry.

Rama has been the Albanian prime minister since 2013. He started his political career as a culture minister in 1998. In 2000, Rama won the Tirana mayoral election and held that office for eleven years.nd had held this office for 11 years.

