Albanian Prime Minister Calls On Parliament To Dismiss President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:13 PM

Albanian Prime Minister Calls on Parliament to Dismiss President

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama urged the parliament to vote for the dismissal of the country's president, Ilir Meta, over an alleged violation of the constitution, national media reported Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama urged the parliament to vote for the dismissal of the country's president, Ilir Meta, over an alleged violation of the constitution, national media reported Wednesday.

According to the Albanian Daily news portal, Rama accused Meta of "betraying the mission of the president" and "humiliating the Constitution." The prime minister also claimed that the Albanian leader played a role in the worsening of the relations with the United States, according to the report.

"Therefore, this parliament must exercise without hesitation the will of more than 90% of the Albanian people to dismiss Ilir Meta from office. Sorry for our former friend Ilir, but today's Meta can never have the high status given to him by parliament," Rama was quoted as saying.

The tensions between Albania's president and the head of government escalated ahead of the April 25 parliamentary elections, which were accompanied by violations and clashes between supporters of different parties. Meta publicly criticized Rama for using administrative resources and putting pressure on voters.

Despite the reported incidents, Albania's ruling Socialist Party won the elections with 49.36% of votes and secured the majority of 140 seats in parliament. On Wednesday, Rama's ruling majority moved forward with the vote of confidence in the president.

