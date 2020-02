Albanian Prime Minister to Meet Russian Foreign Minister on Wednesday in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Albanian Prime Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-office Edi Rama is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.

Rama's visit to Russia was confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova last Thursday during a briefing.

According to Zakharova, the officials will discuss Moscow-Tirana relations and current activities of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in light of Albania's chairmanship of the OSCE in 2020.