Albanian Prime Minister to Visit Russia in Late February - Reports

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is expected to fly to Russia in less than two weeks, media cited diplomatic sources in Vienna as saying Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is expected to fly to Russia in less than two weeks, media cited diplomatic sources in Vienna as saying Friday.

The small Balkan country assumed presidency this year over the Austria-based Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The prime minister will travel to Russia on February 26 as part of Albania's OSCE chairmanship program, sources told the Albanian Daily news website.

Rama has said that Albania's presidency will be focused on the Ukraine conflict settlement. The prime minister visited Ukraine's war-torn east in January.