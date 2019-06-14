UrduPoint.com
Albanian Protesters Attack Prime Minister's Motorcade Amid Political Crisis - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:06 PM

Protesters in the eastern Albania attacked the motorcade of the country's prime minister and leader of the ruling Socialist Party (SP), Edi Rama, against the backdrop of an acute political crisis in the country, the Alsat-M broadcaster reported on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Protesters in the eastern Albania attacked the motorcade of the country's prime minister and leader of the ruling Socialist Party (SP), Edi Rama, against the backdrop of an acute political crisis in the country, the Alsat-M broadcaster reported on Friday.

The opposition Democratic Party (DP) has been holding regular mass protests to demand Rama's dismissal over his alleged corruption and involvement in election rigging.

A convoy of cars with the prime minister moved on Thursday evening through the city of Librazhd, when a crowd of demonstrators blocked its way, the broadcaster said.

The protesters attacked the motorcade with stones, but the prime minister managed to avoid injuries. The driver of the prime minister had to break free from the crowd by bypass routes, the broadcaster reported, publishing a video of the incident.

The current Albanian government headed by Rama was formed in September 2017 following the results of the last parliamentary elections. In December 2018, he made significant changes in the country's government against the backdrop of large-scale student protests.

Prior to this, from mid-February 2017, the opposition DP organized street protests and boycotted the parliament's work, accusing the ruling party of plotting electoral fraud, economic problems and the so-called "cannabisation" of the country, which means dragging the citizens to production and sales of drugs amid lack of jobs. The European Union and the United States acted as mediators in resolving the conflict. As a result, the opposition was able to observe the voting. According to the results of the plebiscite, Rama-led SP got 74 of 140 seats in the country's parliament.

