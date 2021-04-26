Albanian Rivals Tied in Parliamentary Race - Exit Polls

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The two largest Albanian parties are neck-and-neck in exit polls published shortly after the parliamentary voting closed on Sunday.

The ruling Socialist Party is projected to win 41-45% of the vote, while the opposition Democrats are at 44-48%, according to the Ora news channel.

Democrats' leader Lulzim Basha declared victory before the initial results were announced.

"The victory is certain.

I am grateful to all citizens who voted for change... I am confident that the electoral commission will count the votes thoroughly and fairly," he told reporters.

Around 3.6 million voters were eligible to vote. The turnout was estimated at 49%, higher than in the elections four years ago.

There were no serious voting irregularities. Local media reported attempts to photograph ballots as well as sporadic verbal conflicts and campaigning at polling places.