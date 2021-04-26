UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albanian Rivals Tied In Parliamentary Race - Exit Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Albanian Rivals Tied in Parliamentary Race - Exit Polls

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The two largest Albanian parties are neck-and-neck in exit polls published shortly after the parliamentary voting closed on Sunday.

The ruling Socialist Party is projected to win 41-45% of the vote, while the opposition Democrats are at 44-48%, according to the Ora news channel.

Democrats' leader Lulzim Basha declared victory before the initial results were announced.

"The victory is certain.

I am grateful to all citizens who voted for change... I am confident that the electoral commission will count the votes thoroughly and fairly," he told reporters.

Around 3.6 million voters were eligible to vote. The turnout was estimated at 49%, higher than in the elections four years ago.

There were no serious voting irregularities. Local media reported attempts to photograph ballots as well as sporadic verbal conflicts and campaigning at polling places.

Related Topics

Vote Albanian Democrats Sunday Media All Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

11 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

2 hours ago

Manchester City win record-equalling eighth league ..

2 hours ago

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

4 hours ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

4 hours ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.