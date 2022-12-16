Albanians Hold Protests Near Serbian Embassy Amid Tensions in Kosovo - Reports

Albanians staged protests in front of the Serbian Embassy in Tirana due to Serbia's requests to deploy its law enforcement units to Kosovo, the Albanian media reported on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Albanians staged protests in front of the Serbian Embassy in Tirana due to Serbia's requests to deploy its law enforcement units to Kosovo, the Albanian media reported on Friday.

According to the Albania Daily news portal, the protesters held flags and anti-Serbian posters. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Earlier in the day, the Serbian Defense Ministry formally requested the Kosovo Force, a NATO-led coalition responsible for Kosovo's security, to deploy 1,000 police officers to Kosovo as tensions rise between the authorities there and ethnic Serbs.

On December 10, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades on highways in the north of the province in response to the detention of a former Serb policeman by the Kosovo authorities. Kosovo deployed police to majority-Serb areas at the end of the last week, further escalating tensions.�