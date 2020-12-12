UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albanians Protesting Against Police Brutality Call For Prime Minister's Resignation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:24 PM

Albanians Protesting Against Police Brutality Call for Prime Minister's Resignation

People protesting against the death of a young man, who was recently killed by a police officer in the Albanian capital of Tirana, are calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation, the Albanian Daily News reported on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) People protesting against the death of a young man, who was recently killed by a police officer in the Albanian capital of Tirana, are calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation, the Albanian Daily news reported on Saturday.

Mass protests in Albania erupted on Wednesday evening after the 25-year-old man, identified as Klodian Rasha, was killed near his home in Tirana in what police described as excessive use of force by an officer during a coronavirus-related curfew. The officer, who was later arrested, believed the man was armed. As many as 16 law enforcement officers and two protesters were injured during Wednesday protests, while over 30 people were detained over the past four days.

According to the daily newspaper, the rally started at around 11.15 a.m. (10:15 GMT) in the city of Shkodra. Protesters were chanting "Rama leave!" "Crime police!" and asking for justice for Klodian.

The media outlet added that the area near the office of the ruling party in Shkodra was covered with smoke, while demonstrators were throwing stones at the police.

On Saturday evening, Albanian Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj resigned amid the ongoing protests, however, the rallies continued.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Tirana Young Man Albania Albanian Media

Recent Stories

Verstappen stuns Mercedes by taking first pole of ..

26 minutes ago

A comprehensive promotion system for police

1 minute ago

Rich countries' support for children 'totally inad ..

1 minute ago

One killed, 8 injured in rival clash

1 minute ago

Govt to ensure timely completion of development pr ..

1 minute ago

Russian Borei Class Sub Vladimir Monomakh Conducts ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.