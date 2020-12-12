(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) People protesting against the death of a young man, who was recently killed by a police officer in the Albanian capital of Tirana, are calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation, the Albanian Daily news reported on Saturday.

Mass protests in Albania erupted on Wednesday evening after the 25-year-old man, identified as Klodian Rasha, was killed near his home in Tirana in what police described as excessive use of force by an officer during a coronavirus-related curfew. The officer, who was later arrested, believed the man was armed. As many as 16 law enforcement officers and two protesters were injured during Wednesday protests, while over 30 people were detained over the past four days.

According to the daily newspaper, the rally started at around 11.15 a.m. (10:15 GMT) in the city of Shkodra. Protesters were chanting "Rama leave!" "Crime police!" and asking for justice for Klodian.

The media outlet added that the area near the office of the ruling party in Shkodra was covered with smoke, while demonstrators were throwing stones at the police.

On Saturday evening, Albanian Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj resigned amid the ongoing protests, however, the rallies continued.