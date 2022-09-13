UrduPoint.com

Albanians Stab Serbian Father, Son In Kosovo - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Albanians attacked a young Serb and his father with a knife early Tuesday near the town of Obilic in Kosovo, the victim was hospitalized with shoulder and neck wounds, Serbia's office for Kosovo and Metohija said.

"Nemanja Mitrovic, aged 19, from the village of Babino Most near the town of Obilic, was stabbed in the shoulder and the neck area by a local Albanian family who had previously harassed him," the office said in a statement, adding that along with Nemanja, his father Sasa, who tried to defend his son, also received arm and stomach injuries.

The father and son were taken to a Pristina hospital and then transported to the Kosovska Mitrovica clinical center, where Nemanja was placed in the surgery department, the statement read.

"According to eyewitnesses, the attackers met him on the street, and it was the Sabani family, which had already attacked the youngest underage son of the Mitrovics," the statement said, adding that he was threatened with a knife on Easter but, luckily, was not injured.

The authorities claimed that Avdulah Sabani was notorious for his mistreatment of local Serbs and banditry, but went unpunished for years. The office demanded that international missions in the province and the authorities in Pristina punish the perpetrators and stop attacks on Serbs.

The Serbian parliament is holding a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Kosovo and hold the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed his participation amid increased Western pressure and demands that Belgrade make concessions and recognize the self-proclaimed republic.

