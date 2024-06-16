Albania's Bajrami Scores Fastest Ever Euros Goal After 23 Seconds
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Albania's Nedim Bajrami put his side ahead after just 23 seconds in their opening Euro 2024 game against Italy on Saturday for the fastest goal ever scored at a European Championship.
Bajrami pulverised the previous Euros record for the quickest goal of 67 seconds by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia against Greece in 2004.
Bajrami, who plays in Italy for Sassuolo, pounced on a poor throw-in by Italy's Federico Dimarco to lash the ball high into the net from inside the box in the Group B match against the reigning champions.
However, Italy responded quickly to equalise through Bastoni in the 11th minute before Nicolo Barella put the Azzurri ahead in the 16th minute.
Among the list of fastest ever goals at the tournament is Luke Shaw's strike for England against Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley three years ago.
Shaw netted after just one minute and 56 seconds for what remains the sixth-fastest ever at the competition.
Italy came back to win that final on penalties.
Recent Stories
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
Policeman shot, injured in robbery
Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia
More Stories From World
-
Spain coach says 'staying calm is power' after big Croatia win59 seconds ago
-
Aberg chases US Open debut win while Scheffler struggles31 minutes ago
-
England bat in rain-hit must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia41 minutes ago
-
England have earned right to be Euro 2024 favourites: Kane51 minutes ago
-
Croatia coach Dalic apologises for poor start to Euro 20241 hour ago
-
Spain begin Euro 2024 in style, Switzerland win1 hour ago
-
UN genocide prevention official warns of hate speech's sweeping threat to individuals, societies1 hour ago
-
Messi spearheads Argentina's Copa America defence1 hour ago
-
Zelensky says will present peace plan to Russia once agreed2 hours ago
-
Spain romp past Croatia in opener as Yamal makes Euros history2 hours ago
-
De Minaur sets up 's-Hertogenbosch final with Korda2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet2 hours ago