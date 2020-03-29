UrduPoint.com
Albania's COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To 10 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Two more patients with COVID-19 died in Albania, bringing the death toll from coronavirus-related complications to 10 in the country, the Albanian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"COVID-19 has been confirmed among 197 people. The number of deaths over the past 24 hours has increased to 10 people," the ministry said.

Moreover, 79 more Albanians were tested for COVID-19, and the total number of citizens who were tested for the virus has reached 1,325 people, according to the health authorities.

On the global scale, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 649,000, with over 30,000 deaths and over 137,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks official statistics from countries around the world.

