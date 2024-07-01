Albania's Kadare, Whose Novels Defied Dictatorship, Dies Aged 88
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Acclaimed Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare -- an eternal bridesmaid for a Nobel literature prize -- died Monday of a heart attack aged 88, his editor and a Tirana hospital told AFP.
Doctors tried to revive the writer when he was brought to the hospital with "no signs of life", but he was declared dead at 8:40 am (0640 GMT) local time, the hospital said.
Editor and publisher Bujar Hudhri confirmed his death.
Through the epic sweep of novels like "Broken April" and "The General of the Dead Army", he used metaphor and quiet sarcasm to chronicle the grotesque fate of his country and its people under the paranoid communist dictator Enver Hoxha.
Despite being branded a traitor by Albania's communist leaders when he defected to France in 1990, Kadare was accused by some of enjoying a privileged position under Hoxha, who cut the Balkan country off from the rest of the world.
It was an accusation he dismissed with withering irony.
"Against whom was Enver Hoxha protecting me? Against Enver Hoxha?" Kadare told AFP in 2016.
"The hell of communism, like every other hell, was smothering in the worst sense of the term," Kadare told AFP in one of his last interviews in October.
"But literature transformed that into a life force, a force which helped you survive and hold your head up and win out over dictatorship.
"Which is why I am so grateful for literature, because it gives me the chance to overcome the impossible," said the writer, who despite being visibly frail, was still working.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From World
-
Making Olympic timekeepers' bells: a labour of love11 minutes ago
-
Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris11 minutes ago
-
Shaza arrives in Beijing to attend Global Digital Economy Conference31 minutes ago
-
Chinese badminton player, 17, dies after collapsing on court31 minutes ago
-
Boeing says to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion41 minutes ago
-
China's adopted children return from overseas to seek their roots41 minutes ago
-
Boeing says to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion51 minutes ago
-
Caribbean braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Beryl51 minutes ago
-
French far right eyes power after election win1 hour ago
-
Economy, foreign policy, crime: Key issues facing S.Africa's new cabinet1 hour ago
-
Airbus says will buy 'major activities' of subcontractor Spirit2 hours ago
-
Russia defence ministry says destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones3 hours ago