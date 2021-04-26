UrduPoint.com
Albania's Ruling Socialist Party Ahead In Parliamentary Vote With Over 46%-Initial Results

Mon 26th April 2021

Albania's Ruling Socialist Party Ahead in Parliamentary Vote With Over 46%-Initial Results

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Albania's ruling Socialist Party is getting 46.27 percent of the vote in the parliamentary election held on Sunday, according to first preliminary results from the Central Election Commission (KQZ).

Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Party is getting 44.71 percent. Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha declared victory late on Sunday, before the initial results were announced.

According to exit poll data, the Socialist Party is projected to get 41-45 percent, while the Democrats are expected to get 44-48 percent.

Albanians voted in the parliamentary election on Sunday. The turnout in the election to the 140-seat parliament was around 49 percent, according to KQZ.

There were no serious voting irregularities. Local media reported attempts to photograph ballots as well as sporadic verbal conflicts and campaigning at polling stations.

An official observer report from the joint monitoring mission is expected on Monday, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

