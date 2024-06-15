Open Menu

Albania's Shepherds Race To Save Sheep From Crushing Heatwave

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Albania's shepherds race to save sheep from crushing heatwave

Vlorë, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A crushing heatwave has forced shepherds in southern Albania to rush forward the shearing of their sheep to save them from suffocating in their wool coats under the soaring temperatures.

In the Dukat plain, which runs from the Ceraunian (Thunderbolt) Mountains to the Adriatic Sea, temperatures are already reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and beyond.

The shearers have been forced to start work at dawn and finish by late morning to escape the worst of the exceptional heat.

The sheep, weighed down by the thick coats and packed tightly together in a small enclosure, bleat as they wait to be sheared in the scorching sun.

The bells around their necks punctuate the clip of the shears and the chat of the shepherds as they work.

"The heatwave of the past few days, with temperatures suddenly abnormally high" meant the shepherds had to move fast, biologist Nexhip Hysolokaj told AFP.

Shearing normally takes place at the end of June but the brutal change in climate has forced shepherds to bring it forward.

The sheep were struggling, said Hysolokaj. "Unexpected heatwaves can be fatal" for them, he added.

Unshorn sheep are at far more risk because their wool prevents their sweat from evaporating.

Related Topics

Albania June National University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

12 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

12 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

12 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

12 hours ago
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

12 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

12 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

12 hours ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

12 hours ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

12 hours ago

More Stories From World