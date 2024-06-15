Albania's Shepherds Race To Save Sheep From Crushing Heatwave
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Vlorë, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A crushing heatwave has forced shepherds in southern Albania to rush forward the shearing of their sheep to save them from suffocating in their wool coats under the soaring temperatures.
In the Dukat plain, which runs from the Ceraunian (Thunderbolt) Mountains to the Adriatic Sea, temperatures are already reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and beyond.
The shearers have been forced to start work at dawn and finish by late morning to escape the worst of the exceptional heat.
The sheep, weighed down by the thick coats and packed tightly together in a small enclosure, bleat as they wait to be sheared in the scorching sun.
The bells around their necks punctuate the clip of the shears and the chat of the shepherds as they work.
"The heatwave of the past few days, with temperatures suddenly abnormally high" meant the shepherds had to move fast, biologist Nexhip Hysolokaj told AFP.
Shearing normally takes place at the end of June but the brutal change in climate has forced shepherds to bring it forward.
The sheep were struggling, said Hysolokaj. "Unexpected heatwaves can be fatal" for them, he added.
Unshorn sheep are at far more risk because their wool prevents their sweat from evaporating.
