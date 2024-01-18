Albania's Top Court Reviews Controversial Asylum Deal With Italy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Albania's Constitutional Court on Thursday will review a controversial deal agreed with Italy to open two holding centres on Albanian soil for migrants rescued in Italian waters.
The agreement, signed by the Italian and Albanian prime ministers last year, has been condemned by opposition parties in both countries, as well as rights groups, resulting in a legal challenge taken up by the top court in Tirana.
"This agreement, which should be authorised in advance by the president of the Republic, also goes against international standards regarding the rights of migrants," a coalition of opposition parties in Albania said in a statement.
The Albanian right-wing opposition also lambasted Prime Minister Edi Rama over an alleged lack of transparency and consultation over the agreement, calling the deal an "irresponsible and dangerous act for national security".
In December, the Constitutional Court suspended the procedures for ratifying the agreement in the Albanian parliament, where Rama's party holds a firm majority.
The court procedure is due to begin at 10:00 am (0900 GMT).
The judges have until March 6 to make a ruling, but their decision could be issued well before the deadline "given the interest of this case for both Albania and Italy", sources familiar with the matter told AFP.
The deal allows for two centres to be established near the port of Shengjin, where migrants would register for asylum, as well as a facility in the same region to house those awaiting a response to their applications.
The two centres -- to be managed by Italy -- would be able to accommodate up to 3,000 migrants per month, according to official estimates.
