WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The handwritten letter of great theoretical physicist Albert Einstein with his most famous formula E=mc^2 has been sold for $1,243,707, Boston-based RR Auction said.

The initial price for the letter stood at about $400,000.

The sold letter was written by Einstein to Polish American physicist Ludwik Silberstein, one of his critics, on October 26, 1946.

"Your question can be answered from the E=mc^2 formula, without any erudition," the opening phrase of the letter says.

The formula defines the energy (E) as the product of mass (m) with the speed of light squared (c^2).