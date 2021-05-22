UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albert Einstein's Handwritten Letter With Famous Formula E=mc^2 Sold For $1.2Mln

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:00 AM

Albert Einstein's Handwritten Letter With Famous Formula E=mc^2 Sold for $1.2Mln

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The handwritten letter of great theoretical physicist Albert Einstein with his most famous formula E=mc^2 has been sold for $1,243,707, Boston-based RR Auction said.

The initial price for the letter stood at about $400,000.

The sold letter was written by Einstein to Polish American physicist Ludwik Silberstein, one of his critics, on October 26, 1946.

"Your question can be answered from the E=mc^2 formula, without any erudition," the opening phrase of the letter says.

The formula defines the energy (E) as the product of mass (m) with the speed of light squared (c^2).

Related Topics

Price October From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

35 minutes ago

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

10 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

7 hours ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

7 hours ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

7 hours ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.