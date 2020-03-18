UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alberta Becomes 3rd Canadian Province To Declare State Of Emergency Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Alberta Becomes 3rd Canadian Province to Declare State of Emergency Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Canada's province Alberta has declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Premier Jason Kenney said in an address to Albertans on Tuesday.

"Today, I am announcing that Alberta is declaring a state of public emergency in response to COVID-19," Kenney said on Tuesday. "This declaration is meant to empower authorities under the Public Health Act to more effectively manage the pandemic response."

Alberta is the third Canadian province, together with Ontario and Prince Edward Island (PEI), to enact emergency measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Kenney announced a number of other measures to contain the virus, including a prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people, putting Alberta on par with Federal public health guidelines and a $42 million monetary injection for civil society organizations such as charities.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government is also exploring measures in the Emergencies Act.

Government data indicates 74 Albertans have contracted the virus. Canada's total number of cases is approaching 450 and public health officials have reported five deaths from the disease.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infections with the novel coronavirus has exceeded 189,000 and more than 7,500 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Civil Society Died Ontario Justin Trudeau From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

43 minutes ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

2 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

2 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

2 hours ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.