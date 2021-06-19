UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alberta First Canadian Province To Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions By July 1 - Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:30 AM

Alberta First Canadian Province to Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions By July 1 - Premier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Alberta will lift all COVID-19 restrictions by Canada's national holiday on July 1, becoming first province to fully reopen, Premier Jason Kenney announced.

"On July 1, on Canada Day, Alberta's public health measures will be lifted, and our lives will get back to normal," Kenney said during a press briefing on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after the province met its target of partially vaccinating 70 percent of residents; nearly a quarter of Albertans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Alberta first declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on March 17, 2020.

Related Topics

Canada March July 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

2 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

3 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

2 hours ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.