Alberta First Canadian Province to Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions By July 1 - Premier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Alberta will lift all COVID-19 restrictions by Canada's national holiday on July 1, becoming first province to fully reopen, Premier Jason Kenney announced.

"On July 1, on Canada Day, Alberta's public health measures will be lifted, and our lives will get back to normal," Kenney said during a press briefing on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after the province met its target of partially vaccinating 70 percent of residents; nearly a quarter of Albertans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Alberta first declared a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on March 17, 2020.