Alberta Latest Canadian Province to Halt Sales of Cannabis Vaping Products - Regulator

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Alberta has become the latest Canadian province to halt or delay the sale of cannabis vaping products, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) Communications Manager Heather Holmen confirmed to Sputnik.

"Some things being considered include public health impacts and reducing the illicit market," Holman said on Friday. "As a result, vaping products will not be available in the initial launch of [edibles, extracts and topicals] in Alberta."

Holmen noted the recent reports about the health effects of vaping, adding that the AGLC is monitoring the situation, but it does not have a timeline as to when to revisit the issue.

The AGLC spokesperson also said she is unaware of any plans to introduce new regulatory measures in Alberta in the near future.

The provinces of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have also banned the sale of similar products to date, citing increasing concerns over public health.

Nova Scotia has gone as far as banning the sale of any kind of flavored e-cigarettes and juices; but its decision will come into force on April 1.

Health Canada reported 14 confirmed or probable cases of severe lung illness related to vaping as of December 17.