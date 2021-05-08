Alberta Truck Drivers to Get Coronavirus Vaccines in US State of Montana - Prime Minister

About 2000 commercial truck drivers from Canadia's province of Alberta will be able to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US state of Montana between May 10 and 23 as per a new agreement between the two entities' governments, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) About 2000 commercial truck drivers from Canadia's province of Alberta will be able to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US state of Montana between May 10 and 23 as per a new agreement between the two entities' governments, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced on Friday.

"Starting next Monday, May 10, the government of Montana will be providing vaccines to truckers entering the state at a rest stop near Conrad, Montana. About 2000 Alberta truckers are eligible to receive a vaccination in this program," Kenney said. "Montana will be providing the Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson during the program which only requires one dose.

"

Kenney also said the truck drivers will not be required to make a vaccination appointment ahead of time and can just pull over at the station to get a shot.

There is a chance the vaccination program for the Albertian truck drivers will be expanded in case of excessive demand, Kenney added.

Kenney pointed out that about 800 commercial carriers cross the Montana-Alberta border every day to keep essential goods moving between the US and Canada.

Similar agreement exist between the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan and the state of North Dakota with respect to vaccinating truck drivers.