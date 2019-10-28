Alberto Fernandez Wins Argentine Presidential Election With 47.2% - Preliminary Results

(@imziishan)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, representing the Front of All alliance, leads in the presidential elections in Argentina, gaining 47.2 percent of the vote with 71.6 percent of ballots counted, the election commission reported on Sunday.

The country's incumbent president, Mauricio Macri, is getting 41.34 percent.

According to Argentine legislation, the victory in the first round is secured for the candidate who will gain either more than 45 percent of the vote, or more than 40 percent with a 10 percentage points lead over the closest opponent.

Presidential elections were held in Argentina on Sunday, with six candidates running in them.