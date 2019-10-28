UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alberto Fernandez Wins Argentine Presidential Election With 47.2% - Preliminary Results

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:30 AM

Alberto Fernandez Wins Argentine Presidential Election With 47.2% - Preliminary Results

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, representing the Front of All alliance, leads in the presidential elections in Argentina, gaining 47.2 percent of the vote with 71.6 percent of ballots counted, the election commission reported on Sunday.

The country's incumbent president, Mauricio Macri, is getting 41.34 percent.

According to Argentine legislation, the victory in the first round is secured for the candidate who will gain either more than 45 percent of the vote, or more than 40 percent with a 10 percentage points lead over the closest opponent.

Presidential elections were held in Argentina on Sunday, with six candidates running in them.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Alliance Lead Argentina Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

5 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

6 hours ago

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.