Albudaiwi: GCC countries committed to collaborating with global community to address climate change impacts

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, stated that the GCC countries are determined to collaborate with the global community in addressing the consequences of climate change, making the United Arab Emirates' hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) a pivotal and distinctive event.

Albudaiwi’s remarks came during his participation on Sunday in the ministerial meeting of GCC ministers responsible for climate affairs, on the sidelines of the MENA Climate Week 2023 hosted in Riyadh.

The Secretary-General of the GCC conveyed his appreciation and thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his earnest endeavours and dedicated work in advancing the GCC's journey and collective Gulf initiatives.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Minister of Energy, for the outstanding organization and preparation of the meeting. Additionally, he commended the efforts of those responsible for the 2023 MENA Climate Week.

During his speech, Albudaiwi referred to the closing statement issued during the 43rd session of the GCC Supreme Council held in Riyadh last December, which emphasized the adoption of the key principles of energy transitions, namely, energy security, economic development, and climate change.

He also emphasized the accomplishments and endeavours of the member states in the four pillars of the circular carbon economy. These pillars, he said, encompass reducing emissions, as well as their reusing, recycling, and removal—integral components of the Saudi and Middle East Green initiatives.

Moreover, Albudaiwi underscored the contributions of the GCC countries in this domain, emphasizing the importance of bolstering collaborative endeavours to maximize the effectiveness of GCC countries' initiatives and actions in the realms of energy transitions and climate change.

The meeting addressed various climate-related topics, encompassing mitigation, adaptation, finance, investment, global accomplishments, and the essential strategies for advancing climate action while safeguarding the region's security, development, and economic well-being.

It also involved the exchange of ideas, experiences, and viewpoints on these climate matters.