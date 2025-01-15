Alcaraz, Djokovic Tip 'incredible' Teenager Fonseca For The Top
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Carlos Alcaraz tipped giant-killing teenager Joao Fonseca to "really soon" be one of the best players in the world while Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he saw shades of his younger self in the Brazilian.
The fearless 18-year-old qualifier stunned ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets on his Grand Slam debut on Tuesday.
Fonseca last month became the second-youngest champion of the NextGen ATP tournament since current world number one Jannik Sinner claimed the title, also aged 18, five years ago.
Four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz, himself only 21, was suitably impressed.
"What can I say about it? Just incredible. I mean, the way he played his first Grand Slam match against his first top-10 player, it's unbelievable," the Spaniard said after easing into the Melbourne third round.
"The way he approached the match, the way he handled everything, the nerves, the match in general, it's been fantastic.
"He's going to be there," he added of the 112th-ranked Fonseca making it big.
"It's just the beginning of the year, just one win in a Grand Slam, but he's going to be there.
"We're going to put Joao Fonseca's name on the list of the best players in the world really soon."
Djokovic, who is bidding for an 11th Australian Open title and record 25th Slam crown, said he had been following Fonseca's career over the past 12 months.
"I've been a fan of his game. I've been watching him also last year," he said, adding that he reminded him of what he was like as a teenager.
"Particularly when I was his age, when you're kind of carelessly going for the shots, just showing what you're capable of.
"I mean, he's got the goods definitely. He showed that last night on a big stage to go very far. Future is bright for him, no doubt, if he keeps going this way."
Fonseca backed up his NextGen crown by winning an ATP Challenger Tour title in Canberra this month.
He then powered through qualifying at Melbourne Park and is now on a 14-match win streak with his next opponent Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who is ranked 55.
"For sure, the NextGen gave me confidence. I mean, I'm playing great tennis, so I need to enjoy this moment, to play my best," Fonseca said after beating Russia's Rublev.
"I'm playing good, so I'm feeling confident.
"I think when I arrived here, my first goal was to qualify for the main draw. Of course, my expectations are bigger now," he added.
"I want more and more."
