Alcaraz Dumped Out By Lehecka In Qatar Open Quarters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Carlos Alcaraz crashed out of the Qatar Open in the quarter-finals on Thursday after losing to Jiri Lehecka, the Spaniard heading for the exit along with second seed Alex de Minaur.
The top seed dropped the first set before recovering to level, and then led by a break in the decider, but world number 25 Lehecka won the final four games for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory.
Alcaraz entered the clash on a seven-match winning streak following his triumph in Rotterdam earlier this month but ran into trouble against a confident Lehecka, who won his second career title in Brisbane to start the year.
"I feel great," said Lehecka. "To win a match like that against a player like this is a super big achievement. I believed in myself and knew I had the level to produce this kind of tennis.
"I think the most important part was I believed in my game and did not back down."
The 23-year-old Czech will play British eighth seed Jack Draper or Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Friday for a place in the final. Lehecka is through to the last four in Doha for the second time.
Berrettini, a former world number six and Wimbledon runner-up, knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round.
Andrey Rublev converted his eighth match point against De Minaur to take his place in the semi-finals.
The Russian, a Qatar winner in 2020, had to dig deep to down the Australian 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8).
Fifth-seeded Rublev let slip a 5-2 lead in the final set as De Minaur scrambled back into contention to force a tiebreak.
Rublev finally got over the line, the 27-year-old saving a match point himself in a memorable quarter-final clash.
"When I had my first match point, I played really well," said Rublev.
"I did everything amazing and he just played an unreal rally. He made the backhand down the line and I played a good volley.
"Then he makes a forehand pass down the line. In most of the matches, normally after these points, they win - it's a turning (point).
"I then started to get a bit more tight and more emotional, I was a bit unlucky. Then when I lost my serve, I said 'Okay, whatever, if I'm gonna lose, at least just try to do your best until the end'."
This was his first win against a top-10 player since August last year.
Rublev's reward for his fourth semi-final appearance in Qatar was a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The Canadian was leading his quarter-final against Daniil Medvedev 6-3 when the Russian had to retire.
Recent Stories
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
UAE launches digital platform for essential commodity price monitoring
Farmer's day celebrated at Nuclear Institute Tando Jam
NBF hosts Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's book launching ceremony amidst literary ..
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz dumped out by Lehecka in Qatar Open quarters6 minutes ago
-
Teenager kills two women in knife attack at Czech shop6 minutes ago
-
Vance savors Trump's 'fun' return to White House16 minutes ago
-
M23 fighters press locals into east DR Congo city clean-up16 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about Bond, James Bond16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated36 minutes ago
-
Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy46 minutes ago
-
Andreeva, 17, stuns Swiatek to reach Dubai semi-finals with landmark win2 hours ago
-
Mexico says won't accept US 'invasion' in fight against cartels2 hours ago
-
Burundi forces flee DR Congo as conflict sparks refugee wave2 hours ago
-
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups2 hours ago
-
Conservative Merz leads Germany's turbulent election race2 hours ago