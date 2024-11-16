Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Carlos Alcaraz said he was hoping to make Rafael Nadal's tennis farewell at the Davis Cup Finals a victorious one after he was dumped out of the ATP Finals at the group stage with a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev on Friday.

World number three Alcaraz fell 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to Zverev and was eliminated after losing two of his three matches in Turin, before Casper Ruud joined Zverev in the semi-finals from the John Newcombe Group.

Ruud qualified by winning the first set of his match with Andrey Rublev who is out of contention regardless of how the day's late contest finishes.

Alcaraz won Wimbledon and the French Open this season but struggled for form in northern Italy and will end his year alongside tennis icon and fellow Spaniard Nadal in Malaga next week.

Earlier in November, Davis Cup tournament director Feliciano Lopez said that a special ceremony would be organised for the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who will bow out on home soil.

"Probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," said Alcaraz.

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me."

Alcaraz exits the tournament having never performed to his full potential and at one point looking like he might even have to withdraw.

He played his final two group matches wearing brink pink nasal tape after having problems breathing during a training session on Tuesday.

"It has been a difficult week, I guess, for me struggling with some physical problems, but at the same time it has been a really beautiful tournament," added Alcaraz.

"Today I faced one of the best players in the world, without a doubt, playing really solid and great tennis."

