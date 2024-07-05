Alcaraz Faces Friendly Fire At Wimbledon As Gauff Meets British Outsider
Published July 05, 2024
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on close friend Frances Tiafoe in the Wimbledon third round on Friday while Coco Gauff tackles British outsider Sonay Kartal in a collision of two different tennis worlds.
"Once you step on the court, players are not friends. You have to focus on yourself, and try to beat him. That's how tennis works," said Alcaraz, who is bidding to become only the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.
The Spanish star defeated Tiafoe in a five-set classic in the US Open semi-finals in 2022 on his way to his first Grand Slam title.
"Frances, a great player, a great person as well. He always smiles. He always seems like he's enjoying his time on the court, off the court as well," added third seed Alcaraz in admiration.
Tiafoe, the world number 29, is in the Wimbledon third round for a fourth successive year.
He needed five sets to see off Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the first round before cruising past Borna Coric.
With two wins under his belt at the All England Club, it is the first time the 26-year-old has put together consecutive victories at tour level since April.
