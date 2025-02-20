Alcaraz Fends Off Nardi To Make Qatar Quarters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Carlos Alcaraz withstood a spirited fightback from Italian qualifier Luca Nardi to seal his place in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on Wednesday.
The Spanish top seed seemed to be cruising after racing a set and 4-1 up, but Nardi reeled off five games in a row to send the match to a third set.
Alcaraz grabbed the decisive break in the fourth game of the final set and wrapped up a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory.
"He played a few good points and then it seemed like he started to play like the world number one," Alcaraz said of Nardi's mid-match recovery.
"I couldn't do anything, I just tried to stay there, stay strong mentally. My energy levels probably went down a little bit, but credit to him. I'm really happy (that I) forgot everything and restarted in the third set."
The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is making his debut in Doha, meets the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka for a place in the last four on Thursday.
Lehecka swept aside Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-2 in barely an hour.
Second seed Alex de Minaur booked his place in the quarter-finals with a controlled 6-4, 6-4 victory against Botic van de Zandschulp.
The 26-year-old Australian, who chalked up his 200th tour-level hard-court win in his first-round victory against Roman Safiullin, showed off his pace around the court as he brushed past the Dutch qualifier, saving all four break points he faced.
It is the third time in successive tournaments that De Minaur has reached the quarter-final stage.
At the Australian Open he bumped up against eventual winner Jannik Sinner in the last eight and in Rotterdam earlier this month he went all the way to the final before succumbing in three sets to Alcaraz.
Chasing his first trophy of the season, De Minaur, ranked eighth in the world, now faces Russia's Andrey Rublev who beat Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-4.
A Doha winner in 2020, Rublev has also been on a decent run of late, reaching the semi-finals in Montpellier and quarters in Rotterdam.
Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2023 champion, powered past Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-1, while Britain's Jack Draper won in straight sets against Christopher O'Connell.
Felix Auger-Aliassime received a walkover as Hamad Medjedovic withdrew after hurting his leg in the previous round when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Recent Stories
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025
National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..
Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead
Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz fends off Nardi to make Qatar quarters5 minutes ago
-
Turkey probes business lobby chief over critical speech5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated5 minutes ago
-
UN health agency to resume polio vaccination campaign in war-shattered Gaza15 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka thrashed in Dubai as Paolini's title defence ends1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with new envoy of Bangladesh to China in Beijing4 hours ago
-
Four Pakistanis rescued from human traffickers6 hours ago
-
Dutch return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria6 hours ago
-
Ambassador Mumtaz Baloch calls on President Pakistan-France Friendship Group6 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with new envoy of Bangladesh to China in Beijing6 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results7 hours ago
-
Football: Champions League results - collated7 hours ago