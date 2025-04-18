Alcaraz Into Barcelona Semis As Defending Champion Ruud Exits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Carlos Alcaraz battled into the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open on Friday with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur after Casper Ruud's title defence was ended by Holger Rune.
Top seed Alcaraz twice fell a break down but recovered to win the opening set in a match-up of the two players with the most wins on tour this season.
Alcaraz, chasing a third Barcelona title in four years after missing the last edition due to injury, broke for a 4-2 lead in the second set before closing out the victory.
"It was really tight the first set," said Alcaraz. "I'm glad that I ended up winning it. In the second set I just played great tennis.
"
Alcaraz will face four-time runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas or French rising star Arthur Fils for a place in the final. The Spanish world number two beat Fils in three sets last week on his run to the Monte Carlo title.
Reigning French Open champion Alcaraz is 20-1 on clay since May of last year and has won 13 straight matches in Barcelona.
Norwegian Ruud lost 6-4, 6-2 to Rune as he suffered just a second defeat in eight meetings with the Danish player.
World number 13 Rune broke second seed Ruud twice in each set to line up a semi-final against Karen Khachanov, who overcame Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-5.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz into Barcelona semis as defending champion Ruud exits4 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 24 after Hamas rejects truce proposal4 hours ago
-
Presumed jihadist attack kills 8 soldiers in Benin: military sources4 hours ago
-
'Really stuck': Ukraine's EU accession drive stumbles4 hours ago
-
Napoli disturbing buoyant Inter's peace in Serie A Easter bonanza5 hours ago
-
Iran FM says has 'serious doubts' over US intentions ahead of talks5 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Munich results5 hours ago
-
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers5 hours ago
-
Vance meets Meloni in Rome before Easter at the Vatican6 hours ago
-
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers6 hours ago
-
Three dead after deadly spring storm wreaks havoc in the Alps6 hours ago
-
Hamas calls for pressure to end Israel's aid block on Gaza6 hours ago