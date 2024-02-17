Open Menu

Alcaraz Into Buenos Aires Semi-finals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Alcaraz into Buenos Aires semi-finals

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-finals of the Buenos Aires clay-court tournament on Friday with a straight-sets win over Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

World number two Alcaraz, playing his first tournament since a shock quarter-final exit at the Australian Open, came through 7-6 (7/1), 6-1 against his 152nd-ranked opponent.

Vavassori, who stunned three-time major winner Andy Murray on clay at the Madrid Masters last year, matched the Spanish star blow-for-blow in the opening set.

However, Alcaraz then raced into a 5-0 lead in the second set before sealing victory after an hour and 40 minutes on court.

"In the first set he played such a high level," Alcaraz said.

"It was really tough to return his serve and challenging conditions with the wind. But I think I played better in the second set.

"His level went down a bit, with his serve as well and I put some returns in, took my chances and I think that was the difference."

The 20-year-old Spaniard will face either Chilean third seed Nicolas Jarry or Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry, seeded sixth, for a place in Sunday's title match.

The other semi-final will be an all-Argentine affair with Facundo Diaz up against Federico Coria.

Related Topics

World Buenos Aires Madrid Lead Argentina Sunday Australian Open Court Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

9 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

9 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

9 hours ago
 Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

10 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

10 hours ago
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

10 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

10 hours ago
 Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Ka ..

Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal

10 hours ago
 Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amj ..

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..

10 hours ago
 Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

10 hours ago

More Stories From World