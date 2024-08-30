Open Menu

Alcaraz Loses Fight Against Himself, Van De Zandschulp In Shock US Open Defeat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Alcaraz loses fight against himself, van de Zandschulp in shock US Open defeat

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Carlos Alcaraz said he was fighting himself as much as Botic van de Zandschulp as he slumped to a stunning US Open second-round defeat on Thursday.

"Today I was playing against the opponent, and I was playing against myself, you know, in my mind," he said. "I mean, a lot of emotions that I couldn't control.

"I was up in some points. Then I lose some points. I get down. It was a rollercoaster, let's say, in my mind," added the world number three, who was trying to become just the third man in the modern era to win the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.

Alcaraz admitted that 74th-ranked van de Zandschulp surprised him with his level of play in the 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

"He didn't make a lot of mistakes that I thought he was going to do," Alcaraz said. "So I was, you know, confusing a little bit. I didn't know how to manage that, how to deal with it.

"I couldn't increase my level. I think my level stayed at the same point all the match, and it wasn't enough to win the match or to give myself the chance to get into the match or try to give myself chances.

"

The 21-year-old, who won the first of his four Grand Slam titles at the US Open in 2022 as he made a meteoric rise to number one in the world, said it's not the first time he's felt unable to take control of a match.

He sounded frustrated that he hasn't figured out how to solve the problem.

"I'm thinking right now that I'm not changing, and that's the problem," he said. "So I have to think about it, I have to learn about it."

Alcaraz, who swept past 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final then fell to the Serbian star in the Paris Olympics final, refused to blame the jam-packed schedule for a dip in energy.

"I took a little break after the Olympic Games. I thought it was enough. Probably it wasn't enough. Probably I came here without as much energy as I thought I was going to (have).

"I don't want to put that as an excuse. I have to think about it and I have to learn about it."

Related Topics

World Paris Man Same Van Turkish Lira Olympics All Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls featu ..

X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mut ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity

49 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test ..

PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match

58 minutes ago
 PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight ..

PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

6 hours ago
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

19 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

20 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

20 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

20 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

21 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From World