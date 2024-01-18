Alcaraz marches on at Australian Open as Swiatek roars back

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Carlos Alcaraz said he reached a "great level" as he booked his ticket for the Australian Open third round on Thursday after Iga Swiatek staged an astonishing comeback to stay alive.

The Spanish world number two matched his best Melbourne result by reaching the last 32 with a 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-6 (3/7) win against Italy's unseeded Lorenzo Sonego.

The two-time major champion, who struck 43 winners on Rod Laver Arena, found himself all square at one set apiece despite not facing any break points in the first two sets.

But he brushed off the loss of the second set, breaking early in the third set, and came out on top in the fourth-set tie-break in windy conditions.

Alcaraz will meet Chinese wildcard Shang Juncheng next as he ramps up his drive towards a maiden title in Melbourne.

"I'm really happy with my performance today," said the 20-year-old. "I think both of us played such a great level, high intensity.

"Even if I lost the second set, I think I played a good game. We put on a show, both of us, making good points and some hot shots as well. It was a great match."

Alcaraz, who missed the 2023 Australian Open due to injury, is aiming to become the third man in the Open Era to win three Grand Slams before the age of 21, after Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander.

He also has the chance to supplant Novak Djokovic as world number one.