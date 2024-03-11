Alcaraz mows down Auger-Aliassime in Indian Wells

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) "Almost perfect" Carlos Alcaraz stepped up his ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters title defense with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday.

The world number two Spaniard allowed his Canadian opponent no room to move, reaching the fourth round in just 77 minutes with his eighth match win in a row at the event.

"It was almost the perfect match for me," said Alcaraz, who broke Auger-Aliassime's serve four times. "I moved well, played aggressive and had less mistakes.

"This was my first day match and conditions are completely different from the night. The ball moves through the air faster, it's totally another tournament."

Alcaraz won the last five games of the opening set and broke to start the second on his way to repeating his win over Auger-Aliassime from the 2023 quarter-finals.

The second seed finished off victory on his first match point as Auger-Aliassime hit the net with his 23rd unforced error.

It was a welcome show of strength from Alcaraz, who hasn't won a title since winning his second Grand Slam with a stunning triumph over Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

He exited the Australian Open in the quarter-finals then lost in the semi-finals at Buenos Aires last month before spraining his ankle and retiring from his opening match in Rio de Janeiro.

In other matches, Australian Alex de Minaur, seeded 10th, dominated Dubai finalist Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-0.

Greek 11th-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated a home crowd favorite with his 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Frances Tiafoe, who reached the Californian quarters a year ago.

"I'm happy with this victory because I had a good start," former top-10 player Tsitsipas said. "I maintained that throughout the match. "Of course he was going to fight back at some point and present a more difficult challenge for me in the second set, but I fought back.

"I held serve, and I stayed really committed to what I was doing."

- Swiatek revenge -

In WTA play, Iga Swiatek claimed quick revenge for a January loss as she hammered Czech Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-0 to reach the fourth round.

The Polish top seed was defeated by the 29th-ranked challenger in an Australian Open third-round upset.

On Sunday, world number one Swiatek quickly recovered after going down an early break to the 19-year-old Noskova, levelling at 4-all and sweeping through the remainder of the third-round match.

Swiatek will next face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, who beat Madison Keys 6-4, 6-1.

The Pole said she learned from her loss to Noskova in Melbourne.

"It was much smarter to think about how to just play against Linda rather than focusing on my mistakes," she said.

"I was motivated to just play better and not make the same mistakes but to improve my game in some aspects."

Swiatek said that despite winning the last 10 games of the match, she will not depend on that kind of superlative form.

"I wouldn't say I felt like I'm in a roll, because I was still so focused. I know that players can easily switch the momentum back."