Alcaraz muscles past De Minaur for Rotterdam Open title

Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Carlos Alcaraz clinched his first indoor title Sunday, overpowering a spirited effort by Australia's Alex de Minaur to win the Rotterdam Open 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

World number three Alcaraz had too much weight of shot off both flanks for his opponent, who retrieved valiantly but lacked the weapons to topple the top seed.

"This week has been a really good week," said Alcaraz.

"I came here not feeling 100-percent well with a cold but every day I felt better and better," added the Spaniard, who wore a nose-clip all week to help him breathe easier.

Alcaraz was first to seize the initiative, breaking De Minaur's serve in the third game, helped by a double-fault and some ferocious groundstrokes.

But the Australian, ranked eighth in the world, struck back, breaking to love in the seventh game to bring the set back on serve at 4-4.

An ill-judged drop shot at 0-30 down in the next game put the pressure back on De Minaur and Alcaraz produced a powerful backhand pass to give himself a chance to serve out the set.

The Spaniard secured the set at the first time of asking, De Minaur netting a forehand return and giving himself an uphill battle to get back into the match.

The second set saw a shift in momentum as De Minaur managed an early break of his own and raced into a 3-0 lead.

De Minaur squandered two chances at a second break but clung on to his serve to give himself an opportunity to close out the set.

He levelled up the match, as Alcaraz dumped a backhand into the net, having smashed two wild forehands long out of court earlier in the game.

The decisive set went with serve until the sixth game when Alcaraz got his nose in front, breaking the Australian's serve with a drop shot that De Minaur pushed wide.

De Minaur served to stay in the match at 5-2 down but hit a catastrophic double-fault to give Alcaraz two match points.

He then pushed a tired-looking backhand into the net to give Alcaraz victory and a 17th tour title, the Spaniard roaring "vamos" as the crowd rose to its feet.

For De Minaur, it was a case of deja vu, as he lost in the final last year as well to world number one Jannik Sinner.

"It's been two years with this runner-up trophy. I'm hoping I'll get my hand on the winners' one day."

