Alcaraz, Nadal Team Up To Play At Olympics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Newly-crowned French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and 14-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal will play at the Olympic Games next month, the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) announced Wednesday.
World number two Alcaraz last weekend claimed his third major title on the Roland Garros clay in Paris, where the Olympic tournament will take place from July 27 to August 4.
Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, only returned to competition last April after missing the best part of 16 months through injury and is currently ranked 264 in singles in the world.
In addition to the singles tournament, Alcaraz, 21, and Nadal, 38, will also take part in the Games' doubles event, confirmed by men's team coach David Ferrer.
Nadal won Olympic gold in singles in 2008 at Beijing and in doubles at the 2016 Rio Games.
The Spanish men's squad is completed by world number 32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Pablo Carreno Busta and number two-ranked doubles player Marcel Granollers.
On the women's side, Spanish number one Sara Sorribes and world number 67 Cristina Bucsa have been included in the team.
Injury-plagued former world number two Paula Badosa -- now ranked 118 -- will not be included in the squad for Paris.
"We have the chance of winning two or three medals (at the Olympics)," said RFET president Miguel Diaz Roman.
All national federations must produce their final list for the Games by June 19 at the latest.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From World
-
Earliest-ever heatwave in Greece closes Athens Acropolis10 minutes ago
-
Kuwait fire kills 49 Indian migrant workers10 minutes ago
-
Cricket: USA v India T20 World Cup scores20 minutes ago
-
Italy seizes decrepit ship used to lodge G7 police20 minutes ago
-
France mourns loss of 1960s icon Francoise Hardy25 minutes ago
-
Carbon credits protecting forests use flawed calculations: study24 minutes ago
-
Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government protest47 minutes ago
-
Earliest-ever heatwave in Greece closes Athens Acropolis19 minutes ago
-
Prominent business leader Zain Jeewanjee honoured in New York19 minutes ago
-
With Jaishankar's reappointment, no major change in India's China policy anticipated24 minutes ago
-
Nine dead in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: officials24 minutes ago
-
UN inquiry says Israel and Hamas both committed war crimes since October 72 hours ago