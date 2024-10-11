Alcaraz out as top players pay tribute to Nadal at Shanghai Masters

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac on Thursday, losing 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

The Czech will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, after a surprisingly straightforward 6-1, 6-4 victory over an injured Daniil Medvedev earlier.

Alcaraz's match came shortly after his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal announced he would retire after the Davis Cup finals in November.

"Honestly I couldn't believe it," said Alcaraz, but insisted it hadn't affected his playing.

"Thankfully I saw it one hour before the match, so I had time to accept it and forget it."

The 21-year-old told reporters that to see Nadal "leave tennis, which is what he loves, is painful", adding it was "difficult news for everyone".

Sinner for his part called the Spaniard an "unbelievable person" as he spoke about the positive impact Nadal had on young players like himself.

"It's tough news for all the tennis world and not only (the tennis world)," he said.