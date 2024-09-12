Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Carlos Alcaraz returned to action after his shock US Open loss to help Spain get off to a winning start in the Davis Cup on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old French Open and Wimbledon winner was knocked out of the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam in the second round last month.

With time on his hands he made an impromptu trip to Monza to watch the Formula One Italian Grand Prix then was back on court in Valencia as Spain opened their group stage finals campaign against the Czech Republic.

Roberto Bautista Agut bagged Spain's first point with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 win over Jiri Lehecka.

Alcaraz then entered the frey, recovering from a 6-7 (3/7) first-set loss to Tomas Machac to wipe the floor in the second 6-1 before Machac retired.

Alcaraz followed that up by partnering Marcel Granollers to a tense 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) doubles win over Jakub Mensik and Adam Pavlasek to claim the Group B tie 3-0.

Earlier in China, the United States began their hunt for a record-extending 33rd Davis Cup title by sweeping aside Chile.

Bob Bryan's side belied their underdog status in terms of rankings to down the more fancied South Americans 3-0 in their group stage opener in Zhuhai.

They may have won the first of their record haul in the inaugural edition of the annual men's team competition in 1900.

But the last time they picked up the famous 'salad bowl' trophy was back in 2007.

At the Hengqin international tennis centre, world number 309 Reilly Opelka, no. 40 Brandon Nakashima and doubles duo Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram proved too strong for Nicolas Massu's men.

Opelka got the first point on the board for the Americans, beating Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3).

Next up was Nakashima, who enjoyed a dream Davis Cup debut, downing world number 22 Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-6 (7/3).

Then it was the turn of Paris Olympic silver medallists Krajicek and Ram to carry on the good work, despatching Tomas Barrios Vera and Matias Soto 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Given the closeness of the three matches which all went down to deciding set tie-breaks it was little wonder Bryan described it as "an epic day of tennis".

Bryan, who with his twin brother Mike won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles and was part of the 2007 Davis Cup title-winning team, added: "Everyone showed a lot of heart, a lot of guts.

"Hats off to the Chileans. Hats off to our guys who were really digging deep, especially in the big moments.

"I don't think it's ever happened in Davis Cup that all matches went to the third set breaker -- historic day. Just feeling very, very proud of the players."